Sushant Singh Rajput had cleared his staff dues just three days before his demise?

As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help have also been interrogated and they revealed that the actor had cleared their salaries just three days before committing suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput tragically cut short his life this Sunday when he committed suicide in his Mumbai home. Since then the outpouring of love on social media for the actor has been plenty. While Sushant's post-mortem report has confirmed death due to asphyxia, the Mumbai Police has been carrying out a detailed investigation. Statements of those who were in touch with the actor in the last 10 days have been summoned. According to a latest report in Times Now, Sushant's house help have also been interrogated and they revealed that the actor had cleared their salaries just three days before committing suicide.

The report further revealed that Sushant had informed his staff while paying salaries that it won't be possible for him to pay them further. To which staff had replied, "Aap ne humein itna sambhala hai, aagey hum kuch na kuch kar lenge (You have taken care of us for so long, we will figure out what to do next)" A manager told the portal that Sushant was also greatly disturbed by his former manager Disha Salian's suicide and the actor further secluded himself after the devastating news.

On Thursday, Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was snapped at the Bandra police station where she was called to record her statement in the case. While the two had never officially confirmed their relationship, Sushant and Rhea were snapped multiple times by the paparazzi.

