Sushant Singh Rajput had received the sweetest birthday wish from rumoured GF Rhea Chakraborty this year

In January this year, Sushant Singh Rajput turned 34 and the actor 's rumoured girfriend Rhea Chakraborty had shared an adorable wish for him accompanied with some super cute pictures. Take a look below.
Sushant Singh Rajput left a deep void across film industries in India as reports of his suicide surfaced on Sunday afternoon. The actor, who had made his mark in the film and television space, was mourned by his fans and the industry widely on social media. All of 34, Sushant was rumoured to be dating Rhea Chakraborty. However, the couple had never made their relationship official nor addressed it openly in the media. In the last few months of 2019, they were spotted quite  few times.a 

In January this year, Sushant had turned 34 and the actor had celebrated a low-key birthday. Back then, Rhea had shared an adorable wish for Sushant accompanied with some super cute pictures. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful ” supermassive black hole “ that is known to mankind ! Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput #boywithagoldenheart #rheality." Sushant's love for science and space was well known. 

Take a look at Rhea's birthday post for Sushant below: 

Needless to say, Sushant’s demise has highlighted the dark side of the glamour world and depression needs to be addressed. Many stars took to social media to urge their fans and followers to reach out to their loved ones and talk openly about their mental health. Rest In Peace, Sushant! 

