Sushant Singh Rajput had shared a list of '50 DREAMS' with his fans and it was truly special

Renowned actor Sushant Singh Rajput was great at his craft and gave many characters cherish. The actor was also, however, a huge fan of astronomy, science and the space. Back in September 2019, the 'Chhichhore' actor had shared a list of 50 dreams that he planned on doing in the coming future. While he excitedly ticked off quiet a few off his list, the actor's untimely demise has left a few unchecked. In fact, every time, Sushant would complete a dream from his check list, the actor would excitedly share a video or photo of the same on social media.

His first '50 Dreams' post read, "My 50 DREAMS & counting...! 1. Learn how to Fly a Plane Airplane 2. Train for IronMan triathlon 3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed Cricket bat and ball 4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. Milky Way 6. Play tennis with a Champion Tennis ball 7. Do a Four Clap Push-Up ! (1/6)." In the remaining five tweets, Sushant wrote down his dreams and shared with his fans who were equally ecstatic about it.

"8. Chart trajectories of Moon, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn for a week 9. Dive in a Blue-hole 10. Perform the Double-Slit experiment 11. Plant 1000 Trees 12. Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel 13. Send Hundred points symbol KIDS for workshops in ISRO/ NASA 14. Meditate in Kailash," the second tweet read.

Sushant had also excitedly shared a picture when he visited his college and dived in a blue hole as well as when he visited Disneyland.

Take a look at some of his posts:

You will sorely be missed, Sushant. Rest In Peace!

