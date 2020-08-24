Sushant Singh Rajput had a three year plan for his firm Innsaei Ventures before company abruptly shut in 2019

Sushant Singh Rajput's 17 notes on the firm revealed that he was keen on developing the company into something big and had even laid down a three-year plan.

Apart from being an extremely talented actor and dancer, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput also became an entrepreneur in 2018. The actor began his own firm named Innsaei Ventures Pvt Ltd along with entrepreneur Varun Mathur. Labeling it as a "first-of-its-kind" venture in the Indian market, the firm dabbled in intellectual property and emerging technologies, as per its description on LinkedIn. Turns out, Sushant was keen on developing the company into something big and had even laid down a three-year plan for the same.

According to Republic TV, Sushant had listed down 17 notes that reveal the planning that went into making his firm. The LinkedIn description of the firm further reads, "Innsaei will initially focus its energies on four segments namely; Content and Communication, Health and Holistic Wellness, Education & Learning and Business Incubation powered by emerging technologies from the realm of Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, 3D Printing, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, etc."

Now, the 17 notes detail various activities Sushant wanted to take place. From meeting Elon Musk and PM Narendra Modi to expanding on virtual reality and superhero content. The notes also mention plans for a Netflix show, playing Swami Vivekananda, an education app, making a time travel app, making a dent in politics and monetising 20 million people as well as developing a flowchart on education.

Despite such detailed planning, the company abruptly shut in 2019 for reasons unknown. Apart from Innsaei Ventures, Sushant also fronted two other companies which are under the scanner. Namely Vividrage Rhealityx Private Limited and Front India For World Foundation which he began in 2019 with Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty as the directors.

