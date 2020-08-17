  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput had told friend Kushal Zaveri he was 'trying to grow' just days before his tragic demise

According to a latest report, Sushant Singh Rajput had reached out to his friend Kushal Zaveri on the evening of 1 June on WhatsApp. Read details below.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kushal Zaveri have been friends since the actor began his career and took his first steps in the television industry. Zaveri, a TV director, had worked with Sushant on his daily soap and the duo had gone on to become good friends. While multiple probes in Sushant's death case are underway, the latest development shines light on the actor's state of mind just days before his tragic demise. 

According to a latest report in Republic TV, Sushant had messaged Kushal on the evening of 1 June on WhatsApp asking the director about his well being. The late actor's text had read, "How are you bhai? I hope you are healthy and rocking. Miss you. Jai Shiv Shambho. Sushant."

Kushal responded to Sushant's text on the morning of 2 June, saying, "Glad to hear from you bhai. Healthwise all is well but the struggle is for everyone and I am no exception. Hope all is good with you bhai." Sushant was quick to reply to this message and told Kushal he was 'trying to grow' and that he really missed the good old days. 

The detailed message read (sic), "Working on myself spiritually and trying to grow. Whenever I introspect, I really miss our golden days together. How precious they are. I just wanna say that the work we did together are something we should be proud of, find ways to continue with it and that we are always together. Please give my love to Sid too and tell him I miss him a lot. Much love." 

While Kushal has not commented on this particular WhatsApp, he had earlier addressed the #MeToo allegations against Sushant which were later cleared. Kushal had said that Sushant had panicked because of the 40 to 50 articles that were written on him back then. 

