Sushant Singh Rajput had weird dreams, wanted to quit acting and do farming says filmmaker Rumi Jafry

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left his fans and colleagues in a state of grief. Filmmaker Rumi Jafry recently revealed that Sushant often used to talk about his weird dreams and wished to leave acting.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on Sunday, June 14, 2020, and the news of demise sent the entire industry in a state of shock and grief. While Sushant’s close friends and colleagues have been remembering him fondly, his fans have been paying emotional tributes to him. Amid this, filmmaker Rumi Jafry revealed that Sushant was all set to start shooting with him for his next with Rhea Chakraborty post the lockdown. However, the actor passed away before that.

In a recent interview with ABP, Rumi also revealed details about his conversations with Sushant. The filmmaker shared that Sushant was a talented star with different and weird dreams. Revealing that the actor often used to complain that he isn’t feeling good and wants to quit acting, Rumi revealed that Sushant used to say that he wishes to do tree plantations across the country. Not just this, Rumi shared that Sushant often used to go his house close to Pavana Dam, near Lonavala and say that he wants to stay there alone. He revealed that he did not like many friends.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput did NOT suggest Rhea Chakraborty’s name for his film reveals Rumi Jafry

Talking about Sushant and how he would say that he wants to leave action, Rumi said, “Uske ajeeb ajeeb sapne the, kabhi bolta tha merko trees plant karna hai, kabhi bolta tha scientist ban na hai kuch invent karna hai, kabhi bolta tha kheti karna hai. (He had weird dreams. Sometimes he would say he wanted to plant trees across India and other times, he would wish to become a scientist to invent new things. He would also say that he wants to do farming.)” Further he shared that Sushant used to tell him that he wants to leave acting. Rumi said, “Uska mind hota tha ke acting chod ke main kheti krunga. Kehta tha, ‘Sir maza ni aa rha, sir main toh kuch cheezein invent karna chahta hu.’ Bada shaunk hota tha uska, bada bada telescope lata tha, yaha Bandra mein bhi, raat ko galaxy dekhta tha, alag stars dekhta tha. ( He used to have it in his mind to leave acting and do farming. He used to tell me that he is not feeling it. He used to say that he wants to invent things. He always was interested in stars, and used to get big telescopes and see stars. )

Post Sushant’s demise, a massive debate on social media has started about nepotism. Many of Sushant’s fans have been demanding justice for the actor. Sushant’s funeral took place in Vile Parle, Mumbai on Monday. His close friends, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Dinesh Vijan, and more were present to pay their last respects to the actor with his family. Sushant’s last on screen presence was in Chhichhore. His next with Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara was being readied for release.

Credits :ABP Live

Share your comment ×