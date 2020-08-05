Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s everything you need to know about late actor’s Europe trip with Rhea Chakraborty

It’s been a while since Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s 2019 Europe trip has been making the headlines and is said to play a key role in the actor’s death case. Here are all the details of the trip.

The mystery over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death doesn’t seem to resolve anytime soon. Each day is coming up with new revelations about the case and actor’s life before the unfortunate demise. Amid this, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been under the scanner for quite some time now. In fact, the late actor’s father KK Singh has also filed an FIR against Rhea in Patna and accused her of abetment to suicide. Meanwhile, Sushant’s Europe trip with the Jalebi actress has emerged a key aspect of the case in the recent investigation.

To note, Sushant and Rhea had gone to Europe in October 2019 and as per the media reports, there was a massive change in the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star. In fact, his previous staff even claimed that his health deteriorated post the Europe trip. While this Sushant and Rhea’s vacation has been bagging a lot of attention, here everything you want to know about the couple Europe trip in 2019.

Rhea and Sushant travelled to Europe in October last year

The couple had gone for this much talked about Europe trip in October. Although Sushant and Rhea hadn’t made their relationship official back then, they were seen sharing individual pics from the vacation on Instagram. While the 34 year old actor had deleted all his Instagram posts a couple of months ago, we did get our hands on Rhea’s pics from the trip. During their trip, the couple had travelled across Italy and France. Interestingly, the actress shared her pics with Sushant for the first time on the actor’s birthday early this year.

Sushant’s cook Neeraj claims the actor continued to remain unwell post the trip

Neeraj, reportedly, stated that the Raabta actor was hale and hearty when he left for the trip but he was unwell after he returned. While talking to Zee News, he claimed that Sushant looked depressed post the trip. “He used to feel low, and Rhea gave him medicines,” he added. Furthermore, Neeraj also asserted that Rhea didn’t let the late actor meet people since the last few months.

Sushant’s former cook Ashok Kumar Khasu claimed late actor grew weak post the trip

Ashok, who was Sushant’s cook until he was fired by Rhea in September 2019, stated that he did remain in touch with a few old staff members who still worked for the Dil Bechara actor. "They told me that Sir had become weak after he returned from Europe," he said. Having worked with Sushant for four years, Ashok says he doesn't buy the theories that Sushant was depressed. He also told Times Now that Rhea took the entire control post the Drive actor fell ill. “Never saw her (Rhea) taking control of him until the Europe trip post which Sushant started falling sick. In the early stages, we were told it's dengue but now I am coming to know that he was down with depression,” he added.

The cook also told Pinkvilla that he learned no one except Sushant's friend Sidharth Pithani and Rhea were allowed to give Sushant medication. “The other staff members like Keshav and Neeraj have told me that they were not allowed to give medicine so it would be Rhea or Siddharth Pithani. It is puzzling to my mind that how my sir who was fine when I left in September suddenly became ill and went into depression,” Ashok was quoted saying.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's former cook says actor grew weak after Europe trip; Shares shocking deets

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook says he was sacked on Rhea Chakraborty’s instructions

Sushant looked frail and developed dark circled post the trip, claims former assistant Ankit Acharya

Ankit Acharya had worked with Sushant Singh Rajput for around three years before he was fired on Rhea’s behest. Talking about the couple’s Europe trip, he told Times Now, “He was not the same Sushant Singh Rajput who always had a smile on his face.” Ankit also alleged that Sushant, who always had a smile on his face, developed dark circles and looked frail after the trip.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s former assistant Ankit Acharya claims late actor changed after Europe trip with Rhea

Share your comment ×