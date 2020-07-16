Sushant Singh Rajput immortalized himself, elevated the standards of Bollywood says brother in law Vishal

Taking to Twitter, Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti expressed how Sushant nailed the Dil Bechara title track in one take and that his legacy will be celebrated by all.

It has been extremely hard for fans of Sushant Singh Rajput to deal with his untimely demise and now that a month has passed, many still are pouring in tributes to him. Sushant’s family has been quiet about their son’s loss but have been grieving. His brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has been sharing memories of the late actor on his social media handle and now, as Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara is all set to release, his brother-in-law reacted to the film’s title track on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Sushant’s brother-in-law claimed that Sushant has managed to make himself immortal with his work. Commenting on the Dil Bechara title track, his brother-in-law said that with his work, he also managed to raise the standards of Bollywood. Further, Vishal lauded how Sushant shot the entire Dil Bechara title track in one go and left fans in awe. He also mentioned that Sushant’s legacy will continue to live on by his work and that he will stay in people’s hearts forever.

Sushant’s brother-in-law re-tweeted Sanjana Sanghi’s post and wrote, “Presumably, Sushant performed the entire song in one shot. Such was his craft. He elevated the standards of Hindi film industry and has immortalized himself with his work. He will live in our hearts forever and we will always celebrate his life and legacy.”

Here is Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti’s tweet:

Presumably, Sushant performed the entire song in one shot. Such was his craft. He elevated the standards of Hindi film industry and has immortalized himself with his work. He will live in our hearts forever and we will always celebrate his life and legacy. https://t.co/8VXIW5C0yi — vishal kirti (@vikirti) July 10, 2020

Last week, in an interview with Times Of India, Farah Khan, choreographer of Dil Bechara song, had revealed that it was shot in a single take as she said that she had faith in Sushant and his talent to handle it. Further, Mukesh Chhabra also praised Sushant in the song and revealed that Farah did not charge a fee for it. The song has been trending on YouTube since it released and it left fans emotional to see Sushant on screen. His final act as Manny in Dil Bechara will release on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

