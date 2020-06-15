Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan & Heath Ledger's coincidental scenes in their last films leave us in tears

After the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a few netizens have found a striking similarity between the scenes of his last film and that of Irrfan Khan and Heath Ledger.

The Bollywood film industry lost another true gem on Sunday after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was 34 at the time of his death and as per police reports, he had apparently committed suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. He was reportedly suffering from depression. The MS Dhoni star’s demise has sent a shockwave across the entertainment industry. Numerous celebs including , , , , and others mourned the actor’s death.

A few netizens have now found some striking similarities between the scenes of the films in which Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan, and Hollywood actor Heath Ledger made their final appearances. As has been shared by numerous fans on Twitter, one can see the coincidental similarity between a particular scene in which the three actors could be seen getting their heads out of the car in which they were traveling. Numerous netizens have now taken to social media and shared opinions about the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput initially began his career in the Indian television industry and delivered hit shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He then moved on to Bollywood later and made his debut with the critically acclaimed movie Kai Po Che. However, Sushant’s breakthrough movie was MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the Indian skipper. The actor’s last release was Chhichhore co-starring .

