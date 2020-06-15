  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan & Heath Ledger's coincidental scenes in their last films leave us in tears

After the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a few netizens have found a striking similarity between the scenes of his last film and that of Irrfan Khan and Heath Ledger.
27874 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan & Heath Ledger's coincidental scenes in their last films leave us in tears Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan & Heath Ledger's coincidental scenes in their last films leave us in tears
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bollywood film industry lost another true gem on Sunday after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was 34 at the time of his death and as per police reports, he had apparently committed suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. He was reportedly suffering from depression. The MS Dhoni star’s demise has sent a shockwave across the entertainment industry. Numerous celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone, and others mourned the actor’s death.  

A few netizens have now found some striking similarities between the scenes of the films in which Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan, and Hollywood actor Heath Ledger made their final appearances. As has been shared by numerous fans on Twitter, one can see the coincidental similarity between a particular scene in which the three actors could be seen getting their heads out of the car in which they were traveling. Numerous netizens have now taken to social media and shared opinions about the same.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Sushant Singh Rajput initially began his career in the Indian television industry and delivered hit shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He then moved on to Bollywood later and made his debut with the critically acclaimed movie Kai Po Che. However, Sushant’s breakthrough movie was MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the Indian skipper. The actor’s last release was Chhichhore co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: 34 year old actor found dead at Mumbai home; police say suicide)

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement