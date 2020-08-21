  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput: Javed Ali pays emotional tribute to late actor and reminds us how ‘he came & conquered’

Javed Ali’s musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput will leave you with a heavy heart and will make you miss him even more.
20188 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput: Javed Ali pays emotional tribute to late actor and reminds us how ‘he came & conquered’Sushant Singh Rajput: Javed Ali pays emotional tribute to late actor and reminds us how ‘he came & conquered’

It’s been over two months since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and it has turned out to be the worst nightmare coming true for everyone. His family, friends and fans have been in a state of denial and are still struggling to come in terms with the fact of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s demise. His massive fan army continues to shares his throwback pics on social media and gives tribute to the late actor as they seek justice for Sushant.

Amid this, Javed Ali has paid a musical tribute to the 34 year old actor and titled it as Sushant. The song takes us down the memory lane and gives a glimpse of SSR’s journey as an actor. The lyrics were penned by Nawab Aarzoo and it will certainly leave you with a heavy heart. The song encapsulates how Sushant Singh Rajput came in the tinselvile and went on to rule millions of hearts with his simplicity, cherubic smile, intellect and stupendous acting skills and talent. Besides, it will also give you a glimpse of all the characters Sushant has lived on the silver screen in his career of seven years which will make you miss him even more.

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai based Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, under mysterious circumstances. While there have been speculations about a foul play in the case, the Supreme Court has transferred the case to CBI for a fair and competent investigation.

Also Read: SC on transferring Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI: Fair, competent investigation is need of the hour

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement