Sushant Singh Rajput: Javed Ali pays emotional tribute to late actor and reminds us how ‘he came & conquered’

Javed Ali’s musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput will leave you with a heavy heart and will make you miss him even more.

It’s been over two months since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and it has turned out to be the worst nightmare coming true for everyone. His family, friends and fans have been in a state of denial and are still struggling to come in terms with the fact of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s demise. His massive fan army continues to shares his throwback pics on social media and gives tribute to the late actor as they seek justice for Sushant.

Amid this, Javed Ali has paid a musical tribute to the 34 year old actor and titled it as Sushant. The song takes us down the memory lane and gives a glimpse of SSR’s journey as an actor. The lyrics were penned by Nawab Aarzoo and it will certainly leave you with a heavy heart. The song encapsulates how Sushant Singh Rajput came in the tinselvile and went on to rule millions of hearts with his simplicity, cherubic smile, intellect and stupendous acting skills and talent. Besides, it will also give you a glimpse of all the characters Sushant has lived on the silver screen in his career of seven years which will make you miss him even more.

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai based Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, under mysterious circumstances. While there have been speculations about a foul play in the case, the Supreme Court has transferred the case to CBI for a fair and competent investigation.

Credits :Pinkvilla

