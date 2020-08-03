  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput Kangana Ranaut calls out ‘Gunda Raaj’ after Patna SP was asked to forcibly quarantine

Kangana Ranaut’s team called out Gunda Raaj after Vinay Tiwari, the Patna (Central) SP who has been sent from Bihar to lead the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, was asked to quarantine by the BMC.
Sushant Singh Rajput Kangana Ranaut calls out 'Gunda Raaj' after Patna SP was asked to forcibly quarantine
Today morning, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and family were in for a shock when Vinay Tiwari, the Patna (Central) SP, who reached Mumbai to lead the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, was ‘forcibly quarantined’ by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials. Well, it so happened that the Bihar DGP shared on Facebook that Tiwari was quarantined on Sunday night and asked to stay at a guest house in the suburb of Goregaon. He wrote, “IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 pm today.He was not provided accommodation in the IPS Mess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaon.”

And after Sushant’s sister expressed a sense of anguish over the SP being asked to quarantine, calling it ‘disgraceful’, Kangana Ranaut’s team took to Twitter to call out Gunda Raaj after the officer was asked to quarantine. Also, Kangana’s team urged the PMO to take over the case as the team wrote that if the criminals of Sushant are let off, no outsider will ever be safe in Mumbai. The tweet read, “What is this ? Gunda raaj? We want to tell @PMOIndia if we don’t find the culprits who killed SSR, no outsider will ever be safe in Mumbai, criminals are getting more and more empowered, please intervene and take over this case…”

Last week, an FIR was filed in Patna by Sushant’s father KK Singh against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others for abetment to suicide and soon after, a four-member team of the Patna Police then reached Mumbai for investigation.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's SIM cards were not registered in his name; Bihar Police to quiz Disha Salian's family

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

Aagayee drama queen. Its a rule. If u come from another state 7 days quarantine. And pls dont make so much noise. You might miss hearing bullet shots again.

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

The case is getting weirder by the day. Mumbai police is involved in a huge cover up. Everyone knows who is being protected. The case needs to be handled over to the CBI.

