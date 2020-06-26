Sushant Singh Rajput kept his promise to Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra: No better way to celebrate him

Dil Bechara is Mukhesh Chhabra's debut film as a director and he penned a heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput as he shared the movie's poster.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film is yet to hit the screens and the makers shared a brand new poster on Thursday. Titled Dil Bechara, the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars, Sushant will be starring alongside Sanjana Sanghi. The film is also casting director Mukhesh Chhabra's debut film as a director and he penned a heartfelt note for the actor as he shared the movie's poster. Mukesh revealed that his 'dear friend' Sushant kept his promise of starring in his debut direction but he never imagined that he would be releasing the film without him.

The note read, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him."

Adding, "There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it. And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you."

Take a look:

Sushant's fans were massively let down on Thursday when the makers announced that the film will not be getting a theatrical release but instead will be available to everyone on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Credits :Pinkvilla

