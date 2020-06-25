Sushant Singh Rajput & Kiara Advani relishing a drink in THESE PICS is perfect Thursday throwback for his fans

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani shared screen space in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and post that Sushant was seen in films such as Raabta, Chhichhore and others.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and due to his untimely demise, Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore stands as his last theatrical release. While as per reports, Sushant had a couple of films lined up, but he last shot for Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi, and while fans were hoping that the makers of Dil Bechara would wait normalcy to set in so that Sushant’s last film could witness a theatrical release, however, today, it was announced that Dil Bechara would witness a digital release.

Dil Bechara, which marks casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut, will begin streaming from July 24, 2020, and sharing the news of the release on Instagram, Sanjana wrote that the film will be free for all to watch. “For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers,” she wrote. And today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on some throwback photos of Sushant from a studio wherein he is seen sipping on some chocolate Sundae shake, and looks like, Sushant decided to ditch his diet and instead, opted for some yummy shake. Also, Sushant is seen sharing his shake with his Dhoni co-star Kiara Advani.

Talking about Dil Bechara, the film is the official remake of John Green’s bestselling novel The Fault In Our Stars, and while Sushant will be sharing screen space with Sanjana Sanghi in the film, post his demise, a devastated Sanjana took to social media to record a video, in which she recalled her experience of shooting with Sushant. “After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued - we were supposed to FINALLY watch the film, our labour of love, together - my first, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet,” she wrote in her caption.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani's photos here:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

