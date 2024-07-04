Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to re-release in theaters on occasion of cricketer's birthday

The 2016 film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is one of the most loved and appreciated biopics in Hindi cinema. Based on the journey of former Indian cricketer and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, it starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role, along with Kiara Advani and Disha Patani in significant parts. It was recently announced that the film will be re-releasing in theaters in July 2024, on the special occasion of MS Dhoni’s 43rd birthday.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story to re-release to celebrate MSD’s birthday

It was recently revealed that M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is set to be released in cinemas once again from July 5 to July 11, 2024, at PVR INOX. The audience will get to relive the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni’s journey on the big screen, including his challenges and achievements on the professional front, his personal life, and, of course, the glorious final of the 2011 World Cup. This is a perfect opportunity for fans to celebrate his birthday, which falls on July 7.

More about Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, and Disha Patani starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

The biographical sports drama was directed by Neeraj Pandey. Joining Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani played the role of Sakshi Dhoni, while Disha Patani portrayed Priyanka Jha. The cast also included Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and others. Upon its initial release, the film received positive reviews from critics and went on to become a commercial success.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s special post for Team India after their victory at the T20 World Cup 2024

On June 29, India won the T20 World Cup final against South Africa. MS Dhoni took to Instagram to extend his wishes. He wrote, “WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024. My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having the self belief and doing what u guys did. From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home. CONGRATULATIONS.”

He also expressed his gratitude for the advance birthday gift, saying, “arreeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift.”

