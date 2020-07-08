Sushant Singh Rajput laughing his heart out on a roller coaster ride in an old video reminds of his fun side

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. However, his fans continue to remember him with old videos. In a throwback video, Sushant is seen enjoying on a roller coaster with his friends.

It has been a few days since the demise of the Sushant Singh Rajput and his fans continue to dig up throwback photos and videos as a mark of tribute to the late actor. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and it left everyone in a state of shock. However, his fans continue to remember him with his old videos. While many of Sushant’s throwback photos are doing rounds on social media, we stumbled upon one in which the actor is seen enjoying with his friends at an amusement park.

In a throwback video of the late actor, Sushant is seen laughing his heart out while enjoying a roller coaster ride in an amusement park in Dubai. The Chhichhore actor can be seen sitting buckled up next to his friends as he enjoys the ride and smiles the widest while doing so. Clad in casuals, the late actor’s smile surely will leave you emotional. With this video of Sushant, we get a glimpse of his fun loving side that wanted to enjoy every moment.

Sushant’s untimely demise has left fans devastated. However, they continue to celebrate his legacy with his work. A US-based fan also named a star after Sushant as a tribute to the late actor. Meanwhile, the Police are investigating Sushant’s suicide case and recently, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recorded his statement. His funeral took place on June 15, 2020, in the presence of his family and close friends like , Kriti Sanon and others. Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 24, 2020 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

