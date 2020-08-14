Sushant Singh Rajput: Maharashtra Government calls Patna FIR 'mala fide & illegal' in its submission to SC

While certain sections of people have demanded for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the Maharashtra government has filed a submission at the Supreme Court. Read on for further details.

It seems like Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has become way murkier than before owing to the latest developments. Recently, the Maharashtra government has filed a submission at the Supreme Court in connection with a plea that has been already filed by the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday. According to this particular submission, the government has claimed that the FIR filed in Patna based on Sushant’s father KK Singh’s complaint is ‘mala fide and illegal.’

It has also said that there is no reason for the case to go to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and that a single-judge bench cannot decide it. As per a report by Times Now, the submission further alleges that the state of Bihar has no power to recommend for a CBI probe. That’s not all. It has also been mentioned that this particular power lies in the hands of the Maharashtra government. It states that Sushant’s family initially said the late actor died by suicide.

As per the submission, the FIR was filed by them in Bihar owing to political pressure. It further includes that the Maharashtra government is looking into the case fairly and professionally. Now, everyone awaits the Supreme Court's verdict regarding the same. Meanwhile, a lot of celebs from the film fraternity, fans, and other admirers of Sushant Singh Rajput have been continuously demanding a CBI probe into his case. The late actor passed away on 14th June 2020. His untimely demise has left everyone in deep shock.

