Sushant Singh Rajput: Man who saw late actor's body has no idea about post mortem; Likes attending funerals

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister had shared a video of the man who claimed to have seen marks on the late actor's body. However, now the story seems to have taken a 'U' turn.

A Mumbai-based man grabbed headlines a few days back when he claimed to have seen marks on Sushant Singh Rajput’s body. Yes, he is the same person who gave interviews and told everyone about having seen the late actor’s mortal remains inside the Cooper hospital when it was taken for post mortem. Not only that, but the anonymous person also claim to have been at the ambulance which took Sushant’s body from the hospital to the crematorium in Juhu.

Shweta Singh Kirti, the late actor’s sister shared a snippet of this man’s interview on social media too. However, as per the late reports, this man who refuses to reveal his identity neither works with the ambulance staff nor with Cooper hospital. On being asked, he has stated that he has 10th pass qualification. What’s more shocking is that he has no ideal about what a post mortem is or how it is conducted.

While calling himself a social worker, this man has reportedly said that he enjoys attending the funerals of celebrities. He further stated that he went there after getting to know that a celebrity has died. Another shocking revelation made by this anonymous person is that he went inside the post mortem room by saying that he was a hospital mama. Post that, he claims to have gone to the Juhu crematorium where he reportedly saw marks on Sushant Singh Rajput’s body.

Apart from that, he has confirmed to have seen the mortal remains after post mortem. However, when being asked about the same, he refused to know anything about it and claimed to have googled it. He added that the marks that were on the late actor’s body could be of post mortem.

