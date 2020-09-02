Sushant Singh Rajput: Mumbai Police forced late actor's family to sign statement in Marathi, claims lawyer

Vikas Singh who happens to be Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer has made some shocking revelations regarding the Mumbai Police's role in the case. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case couldn’t have gotten more baffling until a few reports suggested that the late actor’s family was allegedly aware of his mental health issues. A few recovered conversations reportedly revealed that they also knew about his medications and prescriptions. Now, the late actor’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh has debunked the entire theory in his latest press conference. According to him, words about the family knowing Sushant’s mental health are spread despite whatever is mentioned in the FIR.

Singh also claims that the FIR clearly states it was Rhea Chakraborty who was responsible for the late actor’s problems. It reportedly also states that whatever medications the actress gave to him or the doctors he consulted, were never disclosed to the family. Moreover, he says that whatever prescriptions were shared with them never had the mention of any kind of illness. The names of some medicines were only written on them.

According to the lawyer, Sushant Singh Rajput was quite scared on the 8th June post which he called his sister. The latter then asked him to take the same medications that she took for her anxiety. Vikas Singh then makes a shocking revelation about the statement recorded by the Mumbai Police. They allegedly recorded it in Marathi and that the family objected to it. However, they were reportedly forced to sign it and had no clue about whatever was written in the same. Singh further clarifies that Sushant had no insurance policy and that the allegations made against his family are highly defamatory.

