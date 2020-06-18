Sushant Singh Rajput: Mumbai police recovers five diaries from the late actor’s Bandra residence

After Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, Mumbai police has been investigating the case and has been recording statements of the people who were in touch with the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has come as a grave shock to the nation. Everyone has been struggling to sink in this hard-hitting reality of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s death. According to media reports, Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence and had apparently committed suicide on June 14 this year. It was also reported that the late actor was battling depression for quite some time now. Although no suicide letter has been recovered from his residence, police has been investigating the matter and probing if it was a suicide or a professional rivalry.

And now as per a recent report published in Times Now, the Mumbai police has recovered five diaries from Sushant’s residence. It is reported that the experts will be going through the diaries and it is expected that it will throw some light on the Kai Po Che star’s life and what he was going through. Meanwhile, police has also been recording statements of people who were in touch with Sushant for last 10 days including filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and the actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

To note, Mukesh has recorded his statement with the police and claimed that Sushant was an introvert person. He also asserted that he isn’t aware of any professional rivalry of the actor and mentioned that he last spoke to him on his birthday on May 27.

On the other hand, Rhea has also been summoned by the police and she was spotted arriving at the Bandra police station to record her statement.

