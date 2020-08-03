Sushant Singh Rajput: Mumbai Police says 'no direct transfer' of funds to Rhea Chakraborty's account so far

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has said that during their probe they found that Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account had Rs 18 crore. Read on to know more.

The Mumbai Police held a press conference on Monday in regards to Sushant Singh Rajput's case and set the record straight about their investigation. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh addressed the media and spoke about the various angles like financial, professional rivalry and the Bihar Police's FIR. For the unversed, last week Sushant's father KK Singh had filed an FIR in Patna and alleged the misuse of Sushant's money to the tune of almost Rs 15 crore. The family named girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and 4 others in the FIR.

Now, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has said that during their probe, they found that Sushant's bank account had Rs 18 crore. Of which, Rs 4.5 crore is still there. He added that till now 'no direct transfer' of funds has been carried out to Rhea Chakraborty's account. He said, "Bihar Police FIR says Rs 15 cr were siphoned off from Sushant's account. During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 cr in his account of which around Rs 4.5 cr are still there. Till now no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account found, still probing."

Bihar Police FIR says Rs 15 cr were siphoned off from Sushant's account. During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 cr in his account of which around Rs 4.5 cr are still there. Till now no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account found, still probing: Mumbai Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/GaX1AJad69 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Sushant's father, sister and brother in law's statement were recorded on June 16. At that moment, they didn't raise any suspicion neither they complained about any lapse in our investigation: Param Bir Singh, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai on #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase https://t.co/B0truatyap — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Mumbai's top cop also added that Sushant's family statements, father, sister and brother in law, was recorded on 16 June. He said that, back then, the family did not raise any suspicion neither pointed out to any lapse. "At that moment, they didn't raise any suspicion neither they complained about any lapse in our investigation," Param Bir Singh said.

