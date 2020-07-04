Sushant Singh Rajput: Mumbai Police to send cloth used by actor to hang himself for tensile strength analysis

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film- Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara will release digitally on July 24, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on July 14, 2020 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence, and post his untimely demise, Sushant’s fans have been pointing fingers at nepotism for sabotaging his career and also, fans of Sushant have been demanding a CBI inquiry into his death case because they inspect foul play in his death. That said, post his demise, the Mumbai Police have been questioning friends, family and co-actors of the late actor in order to probe his death, and post his post-mortem reports, which confirmed that he died of asphyxia due to hanging, the viscera report has also come out to be negative which rules out the presence of any suspicious chemicals or poison.

Now in the latest, reports suggest that the Mumbai Police have sent the cloth, which was a green coloured night gown made of cotton, that was allegedly used by the late actor to hang himself, to a forensic lab for “tensile strength” analysis to determine whether it can bear the weight similar to that of the film star. Yes, the police have sent the gown used to hang by the actor for chemical and forensic analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in suburban Kalina.

That said, post interrogating Sushant’s father, manager, YRF casting director, alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, it is being said that the Mumbai police will summon film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to record his statement because Bhansali had offered films to Rajput but the two could not work together. Well, the police are extensively probing the angle of a possible professional rivalry in the case as reports suggest that Sushant’s career was sabotaged by industry bigwigs who got him replaced in various films.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's video with Pinkvilla here:

Credits :PTI

Share your comment ×