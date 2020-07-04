  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput: Mumbai Police to send cloth used by actor to hang himself for tensile strength analysis

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film- Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara will release digitally on July 24, 2020
4634 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput: Mumbai Police to send cloth used by actor to hang himself for tensile strength analysisSushant Singh Rajput: Mumbai Police to send cloth used by actor to hang himself for tensile strength analysis
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on July 14, 2020 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence, and post his untimely demise, Sushant’s fans have been pointing fingers at nepotism for sabotaging his career and also, fans of Sushant have been demanding a CBI inquiry into his death case because they inspect foul play in his death. That said, post his demise, the Mumbai Police have been questioning friends, family and co-actors of the late actor in order to probe his death, and post his post-mortem reports, which confirmed that he died of asphyxia due to hanging, the viscera report has also come out to be negative which rules out the presence of any suspicious chemicals or poison.

Now in the latest, reports suggest that the Mumbai Police have sent the cloth, which was a green coloured night gown made of cotton, that was allegedly used by the late actor to hang himself, to a forensic lab for “tensile strength” analysis to determine whether it can bear the weight similar to that of the film star. Yes, the police have sent the gown used to hang by the actor for chemical and forensic analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in suburban Kalina.

That said, post interrogating Sushant’s father, manager, YRF casting director, alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, it is being said that the Mumbai police will summon film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to record his statement because Bhansali had offered films to Rajput but the two could not work together. Well, the police are extensively probing the angle of a possible professional rivalry in the case as reports suggest that Sushant’s career was sabotaged by industry bigwigs who got him replaced in various films.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's video with Pinkvilla here:

Credits :PTI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Report for this will also be negative. All money games!

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

guys,If you really want justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, we have to march towards Mumbai. We can't change things over social media. Country wide outrage is necessary. This will need strategic planning.We have some names in mind but high time to protest against them and fight for justice.

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

everybody knows everything but nobody will do anything . another life lost, drama goes on . may karma not fail in serving these people in the most cruel way possible

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Sushant , wish you could come back.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement