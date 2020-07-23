Sushant Singh Rajput: Netizens slam Rhea Chakraborty for not being part of candlelight digital protest for him

A day back, a digital candlelight protest was held for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande participated in it, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty did not join, leaving the fans of the actor miffed.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, and it has been over a month to his sad and untimely demise, however, fans continue to be enraged over it. A day back, a peaceful digital candlelight protest was held for Sushant wherein stars like , Ankita Lokhande, Shekhar Suman and others joined and sought justice for the late actor. However, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty did not join the peaceful candlelight protest and that seemed to have not gone down too well with Twitterati.

As soon the trend ‘Candle For SSR’ started to trend, many took to social media to share photos of lighting a candle for the late actor and seeking justice for him. Kangana, Ankita, Shekhar and others shared photos. However, many netizens were miffed over Rhea’s absence from the online protest for her late boyfriend. A few days back, Rhea had shared a post demanding a CBI probe in Sushant’s death. However, when she did not join the protest, many questioned her intent on social media.

A user wrote, “She was nothing without Ssr...no one knew her even...her only identity was Ssr's gf.Her all insta pics backgrounds are Ssr's bungalow and apartment,but when time comes she deleted all pics of Ssr from her insta before 14th June?What type of behavior is this? #Candle4SSR.” Another twitter user wrote, “If she or all celebrities wud've lit a candle then their so called carrier could have been destroyed you know.They are all selfish,if they would have supported this cause then the truth of sushant's murder would have come forward,so yeah this shows their true faces#Candle4SSR.”

Here are the tweets slamming Rhea Chakraborty over absence from Sushant’s digital protest:

Absolutely correct....where is she ...was asking for CBI JUST 2DAYS AGO at INSTAGRAM by posting a photo with Sushant and screaming I AM GIRLFRIEND OF SUSHANT ......WHERE IS SHE ....CARDS TAKEN FROM HER NOW SHE IS SILENT ... pic.twitter.com/FXdqaL1ULh — Devjani Bandopadhyay (@DevjaniBandopa1) July 23, 2020

She was nothing without Ssr...no one knew her even...her only identity was Ssr's gf.Her all insta pics backgrounds are Ssr's bungalow and apartment,but when time comes she deleted all pics of Ssr from her insta before 14th June?What type of behavior is this?#Candle4SSR — Sharmistha Datta (@SharmisthaDat11) July 23, 2020

Few day ago some one suddenly remembered that she is a girl friend of someone and asking for a CBI Enquiry because she wants to know who pressurized SSR to kill himself !

Today she vanished from picture ! excellent drama !! — अम्लान कुमार (@AmlanKumar18) July 22, 2020

Where is #SushantSinghRajput so called g.f #RheaChakraborty now..6 days pehle to bada #cbiforsushant ki request daal rhi thi...aaj #Candles4SSR protest m participate tak bhi nhi kiya..typically kalyugi g.f nikali yeh to. Dil se nhi to km se km dikhawa he kr deti @ishkarnBHANDARI — YaKsHi (@MPixieSoul) July 22, 2020

Where is #RheaChakraborty gf of Sushant Singh Rajput,who wanted CBI for Sushant Where is that fake lady. How Shamelessly dt day she faked her crocodiles tears U guys can lit thousands diya bt today saare bil main chup gye Rhea is d worst thing happened to Sushant#Candle4SSR — Pooja ( Justice for Sushant ) (@Beingrealbeing) July 22, 2020

Meanwhile, many hailed Ankita Lokhande for lighting a candle for Sushant. The Mumbai Police are investigating the late actor’s case and so far several big names like Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, Shanoo Sharma and others have recorded their statements. On Thursday, Rumi Jaffery, who has signed Rhea and Sushant for a film, also was spotted at the Bandra police station in Sushant’s case. The actor’s last film Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 24, 2020 on OTT platform.

