Sushant Singh Rajput: Netizens slam Rhea Chakraborty for not being part of candlelight digital protest for him

A day back, a digital candlelight protest was held for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande participated in it, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty did not join, leaving the fans of the actor miffed.
6009 reads Mumbai Updated: July 23, 2020 05:44 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, and it has been over a month to his sad and untimely demise, however, fans continue to be enraged over it. A day back, a peaceful digital candlelight protest was held for Sushant wherein stars like Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Shekhar Suman and others joined and sought justice for the late actor. However, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty did not join the peaceful candlelight protest and that seemed to have not gone down too well with Twitterati.

As soon the trend ‘Candle For SSR’ started to trend, many took to social media to share photos of lighting a candle for the late actor and seeking justice for him. Kangana, Ankita, Shekhar and others shared photos. However, many netizens were miffed over Rhea’s absence from the online protest for her late boyfriend. A few days back, Rhea had shared a post demanding a CBI probe in Sushant’s death. However, when she did not join the protest, many questioned her intent on social media. 

A user wrote, “She was nothing without Ssr...no one knew her even...her only identity was Ssr's gf.Her all insta pics backgrounds are  Ssr's bungalow and apartment,but when time comes she deleted all pics of Ssr from her insta before 14th June?What type of behavior is this? #Candle4SSR.” Another twitter user wrote, “If she or all celebrities wud've lit a candle then their so called carrier could have been destroyed you know.They are all selfish,if they would have supported this cause then the truth of sushant's murder would have come forward,so yeah this shows their true faces#Candle4SSR.” 

Here are the tweets slamming Rhea Chakraborty over absence from Sushant’s digital protest:

Meanwhile, many hailed Ankita Lokhande for lighting a candle for Sushant. The Mumbai Police are investigating the late actor’s case and so far several big names like Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, Shanoo Sharma and others have recorded their statements. On Thursday, Rumi Jaffery, who has signed Rhea and Sushant for a film, also was spotted at the Bandra police station in Sushant’s case. The actor’s last film Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 24, 2020 on OTT platform. 

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

She knows everything that was happening with him , she was living with him in lockdown. She should speak up.

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

Bachi ki jaan loge kyaa?

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Sushants life started going downhill when she entered his life. Used his money, influenced his personal and professional life in the wrong way. She has no morals and scruples. Shame on you

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Maybe he did this because he was upset about her leaving his home and not taking his calls.

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Don't talk like a fool. Sushant is not some weak guy to commit suicide for a woman like Rhea.

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

Where is this shameless woman. She could not even light a dit’s for Sushant . Shows her true colours. She was the worst thing that happened to Sushant

