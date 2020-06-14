Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Actor's PK co star Anushka Sharma 'sad and upset'; Virat Kohli mourns his death

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Anushka Sharma, who has worked with the actor in PK, shared her thoughts on his death. Virat Kohli share his disbelief over the actor's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's co-stars are reacting to his death. From to Kiara Advani, stars have expressed their shock over the actor's decision to take the drastic step. Sushant Singh Rajput's PK co-star also opened about the actor's death. The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture along a couple of stills from the -led film to share shock over his death. Anushka confessed she was "sad and upset" over upon learning the devastating news.

"Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace," she wrote. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli also expressed his shock over the news of Sushant's death. Virat confessed he is finding it difficult to process the news of Sushant's death. Virat went on to add that he prayed for Sushant's family.

"Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends," he tweeted. The sudden demise of the Bollywood star has left Bollywood, cricketers, and political leaders in shock. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ekta Kapoor, numerous celebrities have reacted to his death. Check out the reactions here: PM Narendra Modi expresses shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: A bright young actor gone too soon

