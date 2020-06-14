  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Anil Kapoor heartbroken, urges fans to reach out for help if depression strikes

Anil Kapoor and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor took to Instagram to mourn Sushant Sing Rajput's demise. Anil Kapoor also urged his fans to reach out for help if depression strikes.
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Anil Kapoor heartbroken, urges fans to reach out for help if depression strikes
Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai. News of the actor's shocking demise left fans and the film fraternity in a deep state of shock. His demise was mourned by celebrities and fans from all over who flooded social media with fond memories. One of them was actor Anil Kapoor and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who took to Instagram to mourn the actor's demise. Anil Kapoor was left heartbroken with the news and urged his fans to reach out for help if depression strikes. 

Anil Kapoor wrote, "The fact is we never really know what anyone is feeling deep in the recesses of their hearts.. if you're drowning please reach out to someone you trust." 

His son Harsh Varddhan was left extremely disturbed as he shared a long note for his dear friend. He wrote, "Woke up today to the saddest most unthinkable news ... I really loved my interactions with sushant , whenever I would see him out I would Always corner him and keep asking him things about performance, life and science , he was so bright , lived life to the absolute fullest and generous , so kind ... it’s a huge huge loss for everyone that he ever came in contact with him and it fills me with deep sadness to know I will never see or be able to talk to him again ... this is so so awful and I’m genuinely disturbed by this , I very rarely do this but after meeting him out I remember I sent him some books and films and he would watch and read and we would talk more , I have no words only sadness .. RIP sushant we all will always love you." 

Take a look at their posts below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@harshvarrdhankapoor) on

Credits :Pinkvilla

