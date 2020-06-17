  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput no more: Anupam Kher urges aspiring actors not to give up through a motivating post

Anupam Kher has recently shared a motivational message on Instagram to address all the young and aspiring actors post Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death on Sunday. Read on for further details.
Sushant Singh Rajput no more: Anupam Kher urges aspiring actors not to give up through a motivating postSushant Singh Rajput no more: Anupam Kher urges aspiring actors not to give up through a motivating post
No one has been able to get over the news about the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor committed suicide on Sunday, 14th June 2020 at his residence in Mumbai, as per police reports. His death has sent a shockwave across the entire nation including the entertainment industry. Veteran actor Anupam Kher had also mourned the death of the MS Dhoni star and offered his condolences on social media. He has now shared a motivational post for the young, aspiring actors.

In a video shared on Instagram, Anupam Kher begins his speech by mentioning about Sushant Singh Rajput and how speculations are rife on social media now about his death. The actor then addresses the young dreamers who come to Mumbai intending to make it big in the industry. He further states that he knows how the recent incident has affected them. Kher then gives an example of his initial days in the industry when he had to face numerous hardships which also included sleeping at railways stations at times.

Check out a screenshot of Anupam Kher's Instagram video below:

Post that, the actor addresses the issue of mental health and asks the youngsters to talk to their parents or loved ones whenever they feel lonely. Anupam Kher draws Sushant’s reference here stating that maybe the MS Dhoni star was very lonely. The actor also asks people not to think negatively about the film industry and states that outsiders can make it big here too. He also adds that the industry is filled with many good people. The actor goes on to call Mumbai a ‘dayalu’(merciful) city stating that it has given numerous opportunities not only to actors but also to other professionals. He ends the video urging everyone not to give up in their lives and work hard.

