Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Chhichhore star's LAST Instagram post was dedicated to his mother

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away. The actor's last Instagram post was dedicated to his mother.
14263 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2020 03:24 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Chhichhore star's LAST Instagram post was dedicated to his motherSushant Singh Rajput No More: Chhichhore star's LAST Instagram post was dedicated to his mother
It breaks our hearts to report that Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away. The Bollywood actor, best known for his role as MS Dhoni and Kai Po Che, reportedly committed suicide on Sunday. The actor was found hanging in his Mumbai residence. The news truly comes as a shock for the actor recently mourned the loss of his ex-manager's death. The actor had posted an Instagram Story remembering Disha Salian. However, Sushant's last Instagram post was dedicated to his mother. 

The actor shared a collage of himself and his mother and penned a short poem. The actor wrote, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #माँ " 

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's last Iinstagram post below: 

Credits :Instagram

