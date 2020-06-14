  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Heartbroken Disha Patani mourns the loss of her MS Dhoni co star

Disha Patani mourns the loss of her first co-star Sushant Singh Rajput after the MS Dhoni actor committed suicide in his Bandra house in Mumbai.
The industry is in shock as news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death makes the headlines. The actor reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14. The actor was seen in several Bollywood movies, including Raabta and Chhichorre. However, the actor's became a household name when he starred he essayed the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic MS Dhoni. The actor starred opposite Kiara Advani and Disha Patani in the movie. The latter took to social media and mourned her co-star's demise. 

Disha was speechless by the turn of events as she shared a still from the movie. The picture sees Disha and Sushant seated hand-in-hand. She shared the picture with no caption. The actress also took to Twitter and shared her state-of-mind. Disha posted a broken heart emoji to reveal how she was feeling. 

Check out Disha's Instagram and Twitter posts below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Apart from Disha, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sachin Tendulkar and Smriti Irani, among many other celebrities have reacted to the news of Sushant's death. Fans have also expressed their disbelief over the news on social media. The actor was reportedly found hanging in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai. The police have issued a statement to confirm that a suicide note hasn't been found yet. 

Sushant was last seen in Chhichorre opposite Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and many others. The movie was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it was a box office success. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide: Anurag Kashyap, Riteish Deshmukh & celebs mourn actor's demise

