Sushant Singh Rajput no more: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal mourn the actor's death with heartfelt posts

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away this Sunday i.e. on 14th June 2020. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have mourned the demise of the actor and shared heartfelt notes on social media.
20344 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2020 10:41 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput no more: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal mourn the actor's death with heartfelt postsSushant Singh Rajput no more: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal mourn the actor's death with heartfelt posts
The Bollywood film industry woke up on Sunday to get a shocking piece of news about the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor had committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, as per police reports. However, they haven’t found any note at the place. Sushant was 34 at the time of his death. The self-made actor’s death has left behind a deep void in the film industry that will be difficult to fill in the coming times.

Numerous celebs have mourned the demise of the MS Dhoni star. Katrina Kaif has shared a picture of Sushant with a note that reads, “Rest in peace.” Vicky Kaushal has also shared a heartfelt post for the late actor and writes, “Never got to know him well but this still feels like a blow to the gut. Can’t imagine the pain he was going through and the pain that his family and friends must be going through right now. May God give them strength. Rest in peace Sushant.”

Sushant Singh Rajput who was originally from Patna, Bihar initially began his journey in the Indian television industry and gave stellar performances in shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The actor then tried his luck in Bollywood and made his debut with Kai Po Che. The most iconic role played by Sushant is in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story for which he received widespread acclaim. His last movie is Dil Bechara which is yet to be released in the theaters. 

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: 34 year old actor found dead at Mumbai home; police say suicide)

