Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Mukesh Bhatt was worried actor 'going the Parveen Babi way': Saw it coming

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday. While the news comes as a shock for many, producer Mukesh Bhatt confesses he saw this coming.

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death comes as a shock to many. The talent television turned film actor ended his life on Sunday, June 15, at his apartment in Mumbai. While the police are still investigating the untimely death, Bollywood stars took to social media and opened up about his passing away. Celebrities are heartbroken with the turn of events. But Mukesh Bhatt confessed he "saw it coming." The ace producer recalled his two meetings with the MS Dhoni star and admitted that Sushant felt like a "disturbed soul."

In a conversation with Times Now, Mukesh remembered meeting the Chhichhore star during the casting of Sadak 2 and noticed “something amiss”. The producer also revealed he spoke to Mahesh Bhatt and hinted that Sushant was “going the Parveen Babi way”. "To be honest with you, I saw it coming," Mukesh admitted, referring to Sushant's decision to end his life. "I had met Rajput on a number of occasions. The first time I met him was in 2012 when he had come to our office to meet me for Ashiqui 2," he said, adding that the project did not pan out with him.

However, they crossed paths yet again during the casting of Sadak 2. The producer revealed and Mukesh Bhatt discussed Rajput's interest in the movie. When the producer met the actor, something felt out of place. “He was a very disturbed soul. There was something about him I felt which wasn't connected. And that bothered me more than anything else," he remembered.

While the project did not pan out, the producer noticed Sushant was not in a good frame of mind. "He was a very disturbed boy. He was not there, while talking to me, I felt that he was not on the same plain. There was something amiss, something wrong,” Bhatt said. Referring to Parveen's death, Mukesh expressed his fear that Sushant might be following Parveen's footsteps in a discussion with Mahesh.

"While the world is shocked about this tragic incident, I am not shocked because I saw it coming. But I am very depressed and very hurt because he was such a bright, talented young boy," Mukesh added.

