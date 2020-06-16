Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Ram Gopal Varma says 'you have to be happy with what you have'

Director Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account to share a message over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The director Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account to share a message over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The director wrote in his tweet, "If Sushant after 12 yrs of fame and money took his life becos he was made to feel like an outsider then a 100 actors suicides per day will be justified who couldn’t reach anywhere near Sushant. If u can’t b happy with what u have u will never be happy with whatever u have. Period!"

The director in another tweet stated that some insiders from Bollywood were previously outsiders, like Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Ram Gopal Varma further writes in his tweet that in spite of being an insider, he successful because his films are seen by millions. The director does not fail to mention that failure can come from anyone, be it from someone who is considered an insider or someone who's from the outside. Many fans are reacting to the post shared by Ram Gopal Varma.

Check out Ram Gopal Varma's tweets

If Sushant after 12 yrs of fame and money took his life becos he was made to feel like an outsider then a 100 actors suicides per day will be justified who couldn’t reach anywhere near Sushant. If u can’t b happy with what u have u will never be happy with whatever u have.Period! — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

Also all insiders of Bollywood were sometimes outsiders starting from @SrBachchan onwards ..@karanjohar is up there not because he is an insider but because his films are seen by millions ..We all know as much failures coming from film families as much as from outside — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 16, 2020

The sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left the film industry and the fans in deep shock and disbelief. The fans and followers of the actor poured in their heartfelt condolences to the late actor's family. The news of the actor's death left the entire nation in shock. As per news reports, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai.

(ALSO READ: Coronavirus Trailer: Ram Gopal Varma releases the trailer of his film; Here's how Twitterati reacted)

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×