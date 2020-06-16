  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Ram Gopal Varma says 'you have to be happy with what you have'

Director Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account to share a message over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
24688 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Ram Gopal Varma says 'you have to be happy with what you have'Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Ram Gopal Varma says 'you have to be happy with what you have'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The director Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account to share a message over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The director wrote in his tweet, "If Sushant after 12 yrs of fame and money took his life becos he was made to feel like an outsider then a 100 actors suicides per day will be justified who couldn’t reach anywhere near Sushant. If u can’t b happy with what u have u will never be happy with whatever u have. Period!"

The director in another tweet stated that some insiders from Bollywood were previously outsiders, like Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Ram Gopal Varma further writes in his tweet that in spite of Karan Johar being an insider, he successful because his films are seen by millions. The director does not fail to mention that failure can come from anyone, be it from someone who is considered an insider or someone who's from the outside. Many fans are reacting to the post shared by Ram Gopal Varma.

Check out Ram Gopal Varma's tweets

The sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left the film industry and the fans in deep shock and disbelief. The fans and followers of the actor poured in their heartfelt condolences to the late actor's family. The news of the actor's death left the entire nation in shock. As per news reports, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai.

(ALSO READ: Coronavirus Trailer: Ram Gopal Varma releases the trailer of his film; Here's how Twitterati reacted)

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement