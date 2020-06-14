Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Smriti Irani remembers the 'bright young kid' in a heartfelt post

Sushant Singh Rajput who had entered the world of show business by making his mark in television was deeply mourned by TV celebs on Sunday.

Renowned Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away. According to Times Now, the actor committed suicide on Sunday. Reports suggest he was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai and police investigation is currently underway. No suicide note has been found from the actor's apartment. Sushant who had entered the world of show business by making his mark in television was deeply mourned by TV celebs on Sunday.

One of them was former actress and politician Smriti Irani. The Minister of Textiles, Irani took to Twitter to mourn the actor's loss. She tweeted, "I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon.."

Take a look at Smriti Irani's tweet:

I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 14, 2020

(Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput passes away; MS Dhoni star commits suicide)

Sushant had starred in Ye Pavitra Rishta and made his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che. He went on to star in MS Dhoni and Chhichore which were a massive box office success. All of 34, Sushant was dating Rhea Chakraborty. The shocking news of his death comes just few days after his ex-manager Disha Salian passed away. The actor had mourned the loss of his ex-manager on Instagram.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×