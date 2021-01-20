  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput: 'One day for SSR birthday' trends on Twitter as fans remember the late actor

Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary is on January 21, 2021. Here's how the fans have opted to remember the late actor.
12802 reads Mumbai Updated: January 20, 2021 01:10 am
Sushant Singh Rajput: 'One day for SSR birthday' trends on Twitter as fans remember the late actor
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, leaving the entire nation heartbroken and in deep shock. While the debates and controversies revolving around his tragic demise continue, ardent fans and loved ones of the late actor continue to remember him and cherish his memories on social media. Right from organizing digital campaigns to sharing old pictures and videos from the past, they continue to recall the precious moments of Sushant through the same.

And now, a section of the netizens has begun trending ‘One Day for SSR Birthday’ on Twitter ahead of the Dil Bechara star’s birth anniversary. For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was born on January 21, 1986. Millions of fans have already begun paying tributes to the late actor by trending this hashtag on the microblogging site. While some of them shared throwback pictures, a few others remembered him as a talented actor and a humble human being.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Sushant Singh Rajput had a huge fan following as he was also a part of the television industry before entering Bollywood. The late actor made his debut with Kai Po Che in 2013 and later earned fame with movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, and more. His last film was Dil Bechara that also marked the debut of Sanjana Sanghi. It was directed by Mukesh Chhabra and released on an OTT platform last year in July, a month after the late actor’s unfortunate demise.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister urges fans to help people & perform on his songs to mark his birth anniversary

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister urges fans to help people & perform on his songs to mark his birth anniversary
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister remembers him as she shares a handwritten poem of the late actor; See POST
WATCH: Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika drops a video of his dog Fudge in field; Leaves fans emotional
Newswrap, January 8: Sushant Singh Rajput's passion project, Kangana Ranaut's question for SC & more
Sushant Singh Rajput's director friend plans to revive late actor's passion project, a film on astronomy
Sushant Singh Rajput's 'dream project' assistant director absconding in drugs case, NCB on the lookout