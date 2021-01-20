Sushant Singh Rajput: 'One day for SSR birthday' trends on Twitter as fans remember the late actor

Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary is on January 21, 2021. Here's how the fans have opted to remember the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, leaving the entire nation heartbroken and in deep shock. While the debates and controversies revolving around his tragic demise continue, ardent fans and loved ones of the late actor continue to remember him and cherish his memories on social media. Right from organizing digital campaigns to sharing old pictures and videos from the past, they continue to recall the precious moments of Sushant through the same.

And now, a section of the netizens has begun trending ‘One Day for SSR Birthday’ on Twitter ahead of the Dil Bechara star’s birth anniversary. For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was born on January 21, 1986. Millions of fans have already begun paying tributes to the late actor by trending this hashtag on the microblogging site. While some of them shared throwback pictures, a few others remembered him as a talented actor and a humble human being.

Check out some of the tweets below:

A meaningful life is all about being real,being kind,being humble and being able to touch the lives of others in a good vibes. You had a meaningful life Sushant. itsSSR Congratulations guys 105k tweets have done.. Keep it moving it’s just ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY nilotpalm3 pic.twitter.com/9lkOLvTpCb — PIYALI (PiyaliBh) January 19, 2021

Don’t just count your years, make your years count. GONE TOO SOON ! ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/jsnFRGTrGc — JUSTICE4SSR (justice4_ssr) January 19, 2021

There’s no other person that can replace your role in our life Sushant. ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/gUYYKh54Na — Sharmistha_Chowdhury (Sharmistha_26) January 19, 2021

These kids must have cried for this beautiful HUMAN itsSSR LOVE YOU SUSHANT ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/uUw6pLAis3 — Babita Singh (BabitaS33947490) January 19, 2021

Let's Remember itsSSR Legacy... Cherish his life, movies and all his interviews...... #RoarUntilSSRJustice My tweets are visible or not ??? ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/fhWGVAWqx6 — SAN4SSR (Judas_1994) January 19, 2021

You: Are u excited for 21st?

Me: Yes I'm You:Are u really excited for 21st?

Me:No..Rather than excitement my heart is getting heavier.. It wont be a celebration without bday boy...missing you horribly itsSSR

Waiting for u...come soon.. ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/uVfhL4M3jA — itsmekeerthi05 SSRian (itsmekkd05) January 19, 2021

Thank you Sushant भाई for being the reason of this massive transformation and sudden awareness amongst the people of INDIA and the globe. You will get justice for sure भाई । SSRians will never let you down. Good night मेरे प्यारें भाई ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/7pZZI2Ngme — Rudrabha Mukherjee (imrudrabha) January 19, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput had a huge fan following as he was also a part of the television industry before entering Bollywood. The late actor made his debut with Kai Po Che in 2013 and later earned fame with movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, and more. His last film was Dil Bechara that also marked the debut of Sanjana Sanghi. It was directed by Mukesh Chhabra and released on an OTT platform last year in July, a month after the late actor’s unfortunate demise.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister urges fans to help people & perform on his songs to mark his birth anniversary

