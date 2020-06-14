Sushant Singh Rajput passes away at 34: Varun Dhawan says 'his performance always inspired me'

Varun Dhawan recalled how Sushant Singh Rajput's dance performances inspired him. Take a look at the actor's tribute below.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has come as an utter shock to the film industry and millions of his fans as the actor committed suicide. A team of Mumbai Police had reached the actor's apartment and investigation is underway. The actor's demise was mourned by many of his friends from the industry as well as his fans. A great dancer, recalled how Sushant's performances inspired him.

Taking to Twitter, Varun Dhawan wrote, "I really can’t believe this. Sushant was a wonderful actor and I still remember the times I spent with him. His performance always inspired me. Deepest condolences to his fans and family. RIP #SushantSinghRajput."

The shocking news of his death comes just a few days after his ex-manager Disha Salian passed away. The actor had mourned the loss of his ex-manager on Instagram. A team of Mumbai police has reached the actor's Bandra apartment in Mumbai. DCP Pranay Ashok of Mumbai police said that the actor has committed suicide but they have not found any note in his house yet. The police are still investigating.

Bollywood celebs flooded social media as they mourned the actor's death. From his co-stars to directors, producers and fans, many expressed shock over the Sushant's suicide.

