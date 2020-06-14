  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput passes away at 34: Varun Dhawan says 'his performance always inspired me'

Varun Dhawan recalled how Sushant Singh Rajput's dance performances inspired him. Take a look at the actor's tribute below.
6082 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh Rajput demiseSushant Singh Rajput passes away at 34: Varun Dhawan says 'his performance always inspired me'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has come as an utter shock to the film industry and millions of his fans as the actor committed suicide. A team of Mumbai Police had reached the actor's apartment and investigation is underway. The actor's demise was mourned by many of his friends from the industry as well as his fans. A great dancer, Varun Dhawan recalled how Sushant's performances inspired him.  

Taking to Twitter, Varun Dhawan wrote, "I really can’t believe this. Sushant was a wonderful actor and I still remember the times I spent with him. His performance always inspired me. Deepest condolences to his fans and family. RIP #SushantSinghRajput."

The shocking news of his death comes just a few days after his ex-manager Disha Salian passed away. The actor had mourned the loss of his ex-manager on Instagram. A team of Mumbai police has reached the actor's Bandra apartment in Mumbai. DCP Pranay Ashok of Mumbai police said that the actor has committed suicide but they have not found any note in his house yet. The police are still investigating.  

Bollywood celebs flooded social media as they mourned the actor's death. From his co-stars to directors, producers and fans, many expressed shock over the Sushant's suicide. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement