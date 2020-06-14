Sushant Singh Rajput passes away; MS Dhoni star commits suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly passed away.

Renowned Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away. According to Times Now, the actor committed suicide on Sunday. Reports suggest he was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor debuted in Kai Po Che and went on to star in MS Dhoni and Chhichore. The actor was 34. Sushant was dating Rhea Chakraborty. The shocking news of his death comes just few days after his ex-manager Disha Salian passed away. The actor had mourned the loss of his ex-manager on Instagram.

The actor had written, "It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.” Apart from his film career, Sushant was also known for his long television career. The actor played the lead character in Pavitra Rishta opposite Ankita Lokhande.

