Sushant Singh Rajput: Patna Police says Rhea Chakraborty NOT absconding; Share an update on the investigation

A Patna police officer clarified that Rhea Chakraborty is not on the run after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed for an FIR. He also shared an update on the case.

The investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death took a shocking turn when the late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty. In the complaint, KK Singh accused the Jalebi actress and her family of cheating, exploiting and abetting to Sushant's suicide. Following the FIR, Rhea met with her lawyers and reports suggested she was pleading to shift the case from Bihar to Mumbai. It was then reported that Rhea was missing from her home and the Bihar police were on a lookout for her.

However, a Patna police personnel clarified that the actress is not absconding. Speaking with Mid-Day, Vinay Tiwari, Central Patna SP, said the police will get in touch with Rhea as and when required. "Aisa kuch nahin hai. At this point, we are not even trying to trace Miss Chakraborty. Preliminary enquiry is underway. There are certain basic facts that are being investigated, following which we will decide on the course of action. As, when and if she is required, we will get in touch with her," he said.

Tiwari also informed the publication that the investigation carried out by Bihar Police was independent of the one conducted by the Mumbai Police. Rhea has been booked under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Via ANI, in a statement explaining why Sushant's father took 44 days to file the FIR, the family's lawyer said, "FIR registered now as family was in shock & Mumbai Police wasn't registering FIR, but forcing them to give names of big production houses & get them involved. It was heading in a different direction."

