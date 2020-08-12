Sushant Singh Rajput penned his plans for 2020; Actor wanted to make his debut in Hollywood: Report

Time Now, accessed the page from the late actor's personal diary. As per the reports, the actor had plans of making a Hollywood debut in 2020, start his film production company and more.

Trigger Warning

It’s been almost two months since the tragic demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. But his family, friends, fans, and followers are yet to come to terms with the news that the actor is no more. Most recently, it has been reported that the actor had his dreams and plans penned down for 2020 in his diary. Last year the actor had revealed a list of 50 dreams he wanted to fulfil. According to a report by Times Now, Sushant's personal diary had his plans mentioned for the year 2020.

According to Times Now, the actor wanted make his Hollywood debut in 2020. Apart from that he also wanted to form a content creation team and start a film production company. In the list of his dreams, he had mentioned last year, there were some that included philanthropy and personal goals. It also included dreams like learning how to fly a plane, playing a cricket match left-handed, helping children learn about space, learning the Morse Code, plant 1000 trees, meditate in Kailash etc.

But sadly, on June 14, 2020 the actor reportedly passed away by suicide at his apartment in Mumbai. The case has been handed over to the CBI who are currently investigating the alleged suicide. The late actors’ father KK Singh had lodged a complaint in Patna last month against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and a five other that included her family members as well. The actor's father accused them of abetting and cheating in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

