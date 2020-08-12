  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput penned his plans for 2020; Actor wanted to make his debut in Hollywood: Report

Time Now, accessed the page from the late actor's personal diary. As per the reports, the actor had plans of making a Hollywood debut in 2020, start his film production company and more.
29544 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput penned his plans for 2020; Actor wanted to make his debut in Hollywood: Report

Trigger Warning

It’s been almost two months since the tragic demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. But his family, friends, fans, and followers are yet to come to terms with the news that the actor is no more. Most recently, it has been reported that the actor had his dreams and plans penned down for 2020 in his diary. Last year the actor had revealed a list of 50 dreams he wanted to fulfil. According to a report by Times Now, Sushant's personal diary had his plans mentioned for the year 2020.

According to Times Now, the actor wanted make his Hollywood debut in 2020. Apart from that he also wanted to form a content creation team and start a film production company. In the list of his dreams, he had mentioned last year, there were some that included philanthropy and personal goals. It also included dreams like learning how to fly a plane, playing a cricket match left-handed, helping children learn about space, learning the Morse Code, plant 1000 trees, meditate in Kailash etc. 

But sadly, on June 14, 2020 the actor reportedly passed away by suicide at his apartment in Mumbai. The case has been handed over to the CBI who are currently investigating the alleged suicide. The late actors’ father KK Singh had lodged a complaint in Patna last month against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and a five other that included her family members as well. The actor's father accused them of abetting and cheating in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. 

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Wish he gets the justice he deserves. Pray that he finds peace. We will always be your true fans, we will support Sushant Foundation. You are alive than ever in our hearts now Sushant!! PV Post

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

Alas he had to leave his dreams behind for all of us to mourn, wish we could donate to Sushant Foundation and make at least some of his dreams come true. So sad to see this. Pinkvilla please post.

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

I bet Rhea couldnt decipher his ideals and views , all she knows is use his card and portray him as mentally unstable. PV post

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

And then he met Rhea , a dead end to the future -Pinkvilla pl post

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement