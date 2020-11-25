Sushant Singh Rajput: Petition filed at Madhya Pradesh HC to stay the release of short film made on late actor

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. The CBI is still investigating the angles related to the late actor's case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and its developments have baffled us at times. While the concerned agencies continue with their investigation regarding the matter, a new petition has been filed at the Madhya Pradesh High Court regarding a short film. For the unversed, this film titled Priya is said to be based on the late actor’s life. This petition has been filed by one Mahesh Kumar Vishwakarma from Sharda Vihar Colony, Jabalpur with a request to put a stay on the film’s release.

It has been mentioned in the said petition that the 30-minute short has been made by a production house on Sushant and will be screened at the Samdariya Mall situated in Jabalpur on November 25. However, the petitioner has added that the late actor’s case has not been resolved yet and CBI has been probing the same because of which the release of the film should be banned. Moreover, it has also been added that there have been numerous speculations regarding his mysterious death.

The petition further states how Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been reportedly overshadowed amidst the various claims and counter-claims that have been made regarding his tragic demise. So, any kind of deficiency in the Dil Bechara star’s life shown in the film may affect the trial. So, the petitioner has requested a ban on its release until the announcement of the court’s verdict. Talking about the late actor, he passed away on June 14, 2020. His last film was Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.

Credits :Zee News

