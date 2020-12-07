Sushant Singh Rajput: PIL filed at Supreme Court asking CBI to submit status report in late actor's case

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Later on, his case was handed over to the CBI in August.

It was back in August when the Supreme Court handed over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case for investigation to the CBI. Since then, the central agency has played a crucial role in probing the late actor’s case along with the NCB and ED. It has been months since SSR passed away on June 14, 2020, and the investigation over his tragic demise hasn’t come to any conclusion. An ANI report states that a PIL has been filed at the apex court about the same.

For the unversed, this PIL has been filed at the Supreme Court asking CBI to submit a status report in the late actor’s death case. Moreover, another report by Times Now says that the petition also urges the court to fix a time frame for completing the investigation and to direct the central agency to submit the report. Needless to say, it has also alleged delay on the part of CBI in concluding the probe thereby failing miserably in its role.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case was earlier probed by the Mumbai Police and the Bihar Police. Later on, the case was handed over to the CBI. There were reports earlier about the central agency having closed the case. However, they quashed the reports soon and stated that the probe in the late actor’s case continues even now. Meanwhile, Abhishek Kapoor’s movie Kedarnath featuring the late actor recently completed two years. Many of his loved ones, ardent fans, and co-stars remembered Sushant on the said day.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta urges fans to join in ‘OathforSSR’ campaign: Truth never damages a cause

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×