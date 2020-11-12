Sushant Singh Rajput playing with little Fudge in THIS old video will overwhelm you just like his niece; WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh took to social media to share a throwback video of the late actor playing with his pet dog Fudge. She dropped the video and mentioned that it was one of her favourite videos of the late actor.

2020's biggest shock came for the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away in the month of June and left everyone in a state of grief. From his friends to family to fans, all have been trying to cope with the grief of his sudden loss and many remember him with old videos and photos. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti and niece Mallika Singh often share old photos and videos on social media to remember the late Sushant. Speaking of this, today, his niece Mallika shared a cute video of the late actor with his pet dog Fudge and left fans emotional.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mallika shared a video dating back to June 2016 where Sushant was seen playing with his little pet dog Fudge. The pet was also extremely little in the video and Sushant too looked elated to be chilling with his furry friend. In the video, we get to see Sushant sitting on a chair and slowly crawling towards his pet dog. As Fudge saw Sushant crawling towards him, it got excited and pounced on his human. The cute shenanigans were caught in the frame by Sushant's niece.

Sharing the video dating back to June 28, 2016, Mallika wrote, "This is one of my favourite videos." The adorable video of late Sushant playing with his pet dog Fudge is bound to leave you emotional and reminiscent of the star.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's video:

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta often remembers him on social media with old videos and photos. The late actor's case is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI. It was after Sushant's father KK Singh's FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family that CBI came into play as the Supreme Court transferred the case to the central agency. Rhea Chakraborty also was nabbed in another drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau along with her brother Showik Chakraborty. While Rhea was released on bail last month, Showik is currently behind bars in the drug case. Recently, Shekhar Suman, who had been crusading for justice for Sushant, called 14th as the black date and urged fans to light a diya on Diwali in the memory of Sushant. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020.

Credits :Mallika Singh Instagram

