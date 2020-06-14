Sushant Singh Rajput playing with MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva in THIS throwback picture will leave you in tears

Sushant Singh Rajput had bonded well with ace cricketer MS Dhoni while he was working on the latter’s biopic.

Sushant Singh Rajput has always been an actor to look out for. He was not just known for his charm but also for his dedication and sincerity towards his work. However, this heartthrob of the nation has been making the headlines for one of the most unfortunate news. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star has passed away today. According to media reports, Sushant had committed suicide in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area and was found hanging in his room. His demise has left millions of fans heartbroken.

While many people are mourning Sushant’s death, we stumbled upon a throwback picture of the superstar and it has left us with a heavy heart. In the picture, he was seen having a good time with former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva and was flaunting his contagious smile. To recall, the Kai Po Che star had bonded with Dhoni and his family which he was working on latter’s biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story wherein Sushant essayed the titular role. He had, undoubtedly, won millions of hearts with her performance in the movie.

Take a look at Sushant’s throwback picture with MS Dhoni’s daughter:

Talking about Sushant, the actor had given several hit movies in his career of around seven years in Bollywood. After making his debut with 2013 release Kai Po Che, the superstar was then seen in movies like PK, Chhichhore etc. He will now be seen in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghvi which will mark his last appearance on the silver screen.

Credits :Manav Manglani

