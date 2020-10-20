Sushant Singh Rajput playing table tennis with a friend in a throwback VIDEO will make you miss him even more

It's been almost four months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Meanwhile, check out a throwback video of the late actor.

This year has not proved to be a good one for Bollywood as the industry has lost many gems. Among them is Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away on 14th June 2020. The late actor has left a deep void in the film industry that will be difficult to fill in the coming times. Given the fact that he was also a part of the Indian television industry before B-town, he enjoyed a huge fan following who still cherish his fond memories.

As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback video of the late Dil Bechara star that is sure to leave you teary-eyed while remembering him. Sushant is seen playing table tennis with his friend while happily interacting with the latter. Clad in a black t-shirt and joggers, the actor showcased his talent by playing the game with his left hand and winning it later on. He is seen hugging his friend later on after having won the game.

Check out the video below:

Sushant Singh Rajput ventured into Bollywood in 2013 with the movie Kai Po Che for which he earned critical acclaim. That was just the beginning for him. Post that, he appeared in multiple movies that include Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, and others. He is mostly remembered for playing the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the latter’s biopic. Sushant’s last movie Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi witnessed an OTT release. It has directed by Mukesh Chhabra.

Credits :Twitter

