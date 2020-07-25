Sushant Singh Rajput: PM Modi acknowledges Subramanian Swamy’s letter requesting CBI enquiry in the case

As Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, in a recent update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s letter wherein he requested him to order CBI enquiry in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, which left the nation numb and shocked, has also opened a pandora box. Ever since the reports of his death surfaced, a lot has been said about the actor and the ongoing investigation. While the Mumbai police has been investigating the case and investigating around 40 people so far, many people have also demanded CBI enquiry in the case. In fact, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to initiate a CBI investigation.

And now as per the recent update, PM Modi has acknowledged Subramanian Swamy’s letter. The senior leader has re-tweeted tweets sharing a copy of the letter from Prime Minister’s office which read as “I have received your letter of July 15, 2020”. To recall, Swamy, in his letter, had claimed that his sources have revealed that several big shots from the film industry are trying to cover up the case. He wrote, “I learn from my sources in Mumbai that many big names in the Bollywood Film World with links to Dons in Dubai are seeking to ensure a cover-up is carried out by the Police so that voluntary suicide is concluded as the reason for the demise of Mr Rajput.”

Dr Subramanian @Swamy39 had written letter dr 15th July 2020 to @narendramodi @PMOIndia on the mysterious death of Actor Sushant Singh Rajput & asked for CBI investigation, Now Namo by letter dt 20th July has acknowledged the letter pic.twitter.com/1updoiWQFq — Jagdish Shetty (@jagdishshetty) July 25, 2020

He had further urged the “Head of the Government of India” to advice the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to agree for CBI enquiry in the case.

Meanwhile, the veteran politician also urged the MPs to write to the Prime Minister demanding a CBI enquiry in the case.

(Trigger Warning)

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. According to media reports, the 34 year old actor had died of suicide and was also battling depression for quite some time.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

