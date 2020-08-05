Sushant Singh Rajput posing with MS Dhoni co star Disha Patani in a throwback PHOTO will leave you emotional

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise came as a shock for the entire film industry and the nation. Meanwhile, check out a throwback picture of the late actor with MS Dhoni co-star Disha Patani.

Sushant Singh Rajput was someone who did not need any introduction. Everyone was well-aware of the late actor’s amazing journey from television to the Hindi film industry. No one would have imagined in their wildest dreams that he would leave us so soon. The actor passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving the entire nation numb and in deep shock. He has left behind a deep void that will be undoubtedly difficult to fill in the coming future.

What leaves behind is the fond memories of Sushant that can be cherished through his old pictures, videos, and of course, movies. We have now chanced upon a rare throwback picture of the actor in which he is posing with , his former co-star from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The two of them pretend to show off their muscles as can be seen in the picture. We cannot take our eyes off Sushant’s beaming smile in the picture that is bound to leave anyone emotional.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara was released sometime back on 24th July 2020 and received a positive response from the audience. The romantic drama also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi and the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. On the other hand, the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police are investigating the late actor’s case as of now. As many as 50 people including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Chhabra, and others have been already summoned to the police station.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani says the actor felt he won't get any work in the industry

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×