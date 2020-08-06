Sushant Singh Rajput posing for a selfie with school children in a throwback PIC proves he had a golden heart

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left everyone in deep shock. Meanwhile, check out a throwback picture of the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving the entire nation heartbroken and in deep shock. The late actor leaves behind a huge fan base who will cherish his memories forever. His journey from television to Bollywood was incredible and will serve as an inspiration for many other aspiring actors out there. Fans and loved ones of Sushant still find it hard to believe that he is gone so soon. But destiny had something else in store for him.

As we speak of this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of the MS Dhoni star which will make anyone miss him even more. Sushant is obliging for selfies to a few school children as can be seen in the picture. He is wearing white athleisure and a black beanie cap and is seen flashing a beaming smile in the picture. This definitely proves that the late actor was a man with a golden heart who never refused anything when it came to his fans.

Meanwhile, check out the picture below:

Sushant Singh Rajput initially began his journey in the Indian television industry and appeared in popular shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He earned instant fame post his stint as the male lead Manav in Pavitra Rishta. The actor then ventured into Bollywood in 2013 with the movie Kai Po Che. We cannot forget his spectacular performance in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the Indian skipper.

