‘Sushant Singh Rajput is present with us in spirit’ says sis Shweta after Chhichhore wins National Award

Chhichhore was one of the most loved movies of Bollywood and it is still being praised. The movie recently gathered all the limelight again after it was honoured with the Best Hindi Feature Film award at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony. The event took place on Monday in Delhi and the entire team rejoiced at this moment. The one person who was a pivotal part of the film but was missing from this moment was the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Although it has been more than a month that he passed away, the actor still remains in all our memories.

After this win, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter account and reacted to the film’s win. She took to Twitter to thank the team and said that Sushant is ‘present with us in spirit.’ She wrote, “Bhai is sharing this moment of pride with all of us, he is present with us in spirit #NationalFilmAwards Thank You! It makes my chest swell with pride to see the award being dedicated to Bhai. Thanks and congratulations to the whole team of #Chhichhore.”

Take a look:

Bhai is sharing this moment of pride with all of us, he is present with us in spirit #NationalFilmAwards Thank You! It makes my chest swell with pride to see the award being dedicated to Bhai. Thanks and congratulations to the whole team of #Chhichhore #SushantOurPride pic.twitter.com/U3nW6DupyW — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 25, 2021

Apart from her, even Chhichhore’s director Nitesh Tiwari remembered Sushant Singh Rajput and called him “an integral part” of the film. “Sushant is an integral part of our film. He made us proud. We are dedicating this award to him,” he said. The producers also remembered Sushant Singh Rajput as Sajid Nadiadwala received an honour at the National Awards ceremony. Sharing a photo of Sajid Nadiadwala with the late actor, the makers wrote, “A Moment of Pride for all of us at NGE today as we’ve received the prestigious National Award for #Chhichhore! Thank you @niteshtiwari22 for this special movie! We’re really grateful for all the love & dedicate this award to #SushantSinghRajput”.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Nadiadwala remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as he dedicates his National Award to late actor