Sushant Singh Rajput probe: CBI interrogates ambulance driver regarding his calls to Sandip Ssingh

Sushant Singh Rajput's self-proclaimed friend Sandip Ssingh's calls to the ambulance driver were reportedly recovered sometime back. The CBI questioned the latter in connection with the same on Sunday.

While the NCB continues to probe the drug angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, CBI is also looking into pieces of evidence and loopholes left behind in the case. As per a report by Republic World, the agency has questioned ambulance driver Akshay Bandgar on Sunday. It is related to his call to Sushant’s self-proclaimed friend Sandip Ssingh on 16th June, two days after the late actor’s demise. When asked earlier, Bandgar reportedly claimed that he does not know Ssingh.

He even went on to say that it was the Mumbai Police who called him. However, Sandip Ssingh’s recovered call records reportedly showed four calls between him and the ambulance driver between 14th to 16th June. Both of them spoke to each other for around 104 seconds on 16th June. The earlier call records also show that Bandgar called Ssingh twice on 14th June at 6.40 pm and 7.57 pm, respectively. The latter called him one more time at 9.59 pm on the same day.

Another person who has been under the radar ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is Sandip Ssingh. Not only the late actor’s family but Rhea Chakraborty has revealed that they do not know who Ssingh is. Meanwhile, the actress appeared before the NCB on Sunday for the probe regarding the drug angle. She has reportedly admitted to the procurement of drugs. However, Rhea has also stated that she did not consume them. Meanwhile, the NCB has already arrested her brother Showik.

