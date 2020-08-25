  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput probe: CBI team not allowed inside hospital; Doctors who conducted autopsy on leave

The CBI team has continued its probe in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. However, as per the latest reports, they were not allowed inside the Cooper Hospital.
18219 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput probe: CBI team not allowed inside hospital; Doctors who conducted autopsy on leaveSushant Singh Rajput probe: CBI team not allowed inside hospital; Doctors who conducted autopsy on leave

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has taken a drastic turn after the CBI took it over sometime back. The investigating agency has already begun its probe in connection with the case. They have already interrogated numerous people who were close to the late actor. As per the latest reports, the CBI team also visited Cooper Hospital on Monday where Sushant’s autopsy was conducted. However, as per a report by Republic World, they were not allowed inside the hospital for not having an appointment.

As revealed by the security guard of the hospital, they have got the appointment now and will visit on 26th and 27th August. However, he has also made a shocking revelation that is sure to raise eyebrows. The doctors who conducted Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy have been sent on leave. He further said that they are not allowed to speak in front of the media and that they are following the orders of the superiors.

The guard also added that he will be suspended if he speaks in front of anyone. According to various media reports, numerous discrepancies have been found in the late actor’s post-mortem report. There have been allegations about a delay in handing over his corpse to the forensic experts. Meanwhile, as has been mentioned above, CBI has already interrogated the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, CA Samuel Shridhar, housekeeping staff, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, and others in connection with the case. They have also reportedly summoned the actress and Sandip Ssingh for interrogation.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput: Questions arise on autopsy as forensic expert alleges a delay in handing over the corpse

Credits :Republic World

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement