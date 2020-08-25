Sushant Singh Rajput probe: CBI team not allowed inside hospital; Doctors who conducted autopsy on leave

The CBI team has continued its probe in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. However, as per the latest reports, they were not allowed inside the Cooper Hospital.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has taken a drastic turn after the CBI took it over sometime back. The investigating agency has already begun its probe in connection with the case. They have already interrogated numerous people who were close to the late actor. As per the latest reports, the CBI team also visited Cooper Hospital on Monday where Sushant’s autopsy was conducted. However, as per a report by Republic World, they were not allowed inside the hospital for not having an appointment.

As revealed by the security guard of the hospital, they have got the appointment now and will visit on 26th and 27th August. However, he has also made a shocking revelation that is sure to raise eyebrows. The doctors who conducted Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy have been sent on leave. He further said that they are not allowed to speak in front of the media and that they are following the orders of the superiors.

The guard also added that he will be suspended if he speaks in front of anyone. According to various media reports, numerous discrepancies have been found in the late actor’s post-mortem report. There have been allegations about a delay in handing over his corpse to the forensic experts. Meanwhile, as has been mentioned above, CBI has already interrogated the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, CA Samuel Shridhar, housekeeping staff, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, and others in connection with the case. They have also reportedly summoned the actress and Sandip Ssingh for interrogation.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput: Questions arise on autopsy as forensic expert alleges a delay in handing over the corpse

Credits :Republic World

Share your comment ×