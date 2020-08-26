Sushant Singh Rajput probe: CBI's SIT team likely to summon Sandip Ssingh in connection with late actor's case

Sandip Ssingh has grabbed headlines right from the beginning. The producer was reportedly in complete charge of everything on 14th June post the recovery of Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains.

The CBI has completed its fifth day of investigation in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Moreover, a few people have been under the radar of suspicions right from the beginning. Among them is Sandip Ssingh, who called himself the late actor’s best friend. He also took charge of all activities on 14th June after the recovery of Sushant’s corpse. However, his Instagram post and earlier media statements reveal that he hadn’t been in contact with the actor for around ten months.

Now, as per the latest reports, CBI’s special investigation team (SIT) is likely to summon the producer soon. However, they have not fixed the dates yet. As per another report, the agency will also look into his links with an investigating officer from Mumbai Police. Meanwhile, Sandip’s call records have been recovered that revealed that he contacted the ambulance driver two days after Sushant’s demise, i.e., on 16th June. Meanwhile, the late actor’s family friend has also stated earlier that his family does not know Sandip.

Apart from that, the CBI has interrogated many people in the past 2-3 days. They have quizzed Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his CA Sandeep Shridhar, kitchen staff, accountant Rajat Mewati, and others. Moreover, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also been looking into the money laundering angle. They have quizzed Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, Shruti Modi, Sushant’s sister Meetu, and many others in connection with the same. The latest reports also suggest that the CBI will summon the actress soon.

Credits :Republic TV

