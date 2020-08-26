  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput probe: CBI's SIT team likely to summon Sandip Ssingh in connection with late actor's case

Sandip Ssingh has grabbed headlines right from the beginning. The producer was reportedly in complete charge of everything on 14th June post the recovery of Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains.
11325 reads Mumbai Updated: August 26, 2020 12:39 am
Sushant Singh Rajput probe: CBI's SIT team likely to summon Sandip Ssingh in connection with late actor's caseSushant Singh Rajput probe: CBI's SIT team likely to summon Sandip Ssingh in connection with late actor's case

The CBI has completed its fifth day of investigation in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Moreover, a few people have been under the radar of suspicions right from the beginning. Among them is  Sandip Ssingh, who called himself the late actor’s best friend. He also took charge of all activities on 14th June after the recovery of Sushant’s corpse. However, his Instagram post and earlier media statements reveal that he hadn’t been in contact with the actor for around ten months.

Now, as per the latest reports, CBI’s special investigation team (SIT) is likely to summon the producer soon. However, they have not fixed the dates yet. As per another report, the agency will also look into his links with an investigating officer from Mumbai Police. Meanwhile, Sandip’s call records have been recovered that revealed that he contacted the ambulance driver two days after Sushant’s demise, i.e., on 16th June. Meanwhile, the late actor’s family friend has also stated earlier that his family does not know Sandip.

Apart from that, the CBI has interrogated many people in the past 2-3 days. They have quizzed Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his CA Sandeep Shridhar, kitchen staff, accountant Rajat Mewati, and others. Moreover, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also been looking into the money laundering angle. They have quizzed Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, Shruti Modi, Sushant’s sister Meetu, and many others in connection with the same. The latest reports also suggest that the CBI will summon the actress soon.

Also Read: Sandip Ssinghs' call records state he spoke to ambulance driver, Sanjay Nirupam & Sooraj Pancholi's mom Zarina

Credits :Republic TV

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement