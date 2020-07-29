Sushant Singh Rajput Probe: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says case will NOT be transferred to CBI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reiterated that Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

As Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe gets murkier by the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that Mumbai Police are investigating the case and that it will not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). An ANI tweet on Wednesday evening read, "Mumbai police are investigating the case. It will not be transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI): Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister on #SushantSinghRajput's death case."

In a latest set of developments, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh had filed an FIR against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and alleged her of abetment to suicide as well as conspiracy, cheating and extortion of money under various sections of the IPC. The FIR also alleged that Rhea has reportedly swindled close to Rs 15 crore out of Sushant's bank account.

KK Singh had filed an FIR on 27th July, 2020 at Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna. Following this, a four-member team of Bihar Police had even arrived in the city. Today, this four-member team from Patna met Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, CID, in Mumbai.

In response, Rhea has approached one of the top lawyers in the country and has now moved the Supreme Court. The actress has filed a petition seeking a transfer of the case to Mumbai. Rhea's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, is known for handling high-profile celebrity cases like Sanjay Dutt and 's drunken driving case.

