Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB; Agency recovers medicines, ashtrays and hookah

The NCB recently conducted a raid at Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavana Lake farmhouse. He reportedly used to host parties at the place.

With three central agencies probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, numerous facts have come out in the past couple of weeks. Meanwhile, the NCB has already arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. Meanwhile, the agency recently conducted a raid at the late actor’s farmhouse nearby the Pavana Lake and what they recovered is sure to raise eyebrows. The recovered items from the place include medicines, ashtrays, and hookah.

For the unversed, Sushant had rented this farmhouse. He reportedly used to pay a whopping amount of Rs 2.5 lakh per month for the place. According to media reports, the late actor used to host parties at the farmhouse with Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, and others. Not only that, but many other celebs from the film fraternity also reportedly came to the farmhouse for partying. Sources also suggest that the parties were held at the place even when Sushant was battling depression.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020, but the debates and controversies revolving around his death have not ended yet. Meanwhile, the recovery of the drug angle a few weeks back raised further eyebrows. Apart from NCB, the CBI and ED have also continued their probe in connection with the late actor’s case. Meanwhile, the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and others remain rejected.

